FARMINGTON — A New Sharon man is accused of subjecting two minors to unwanted sexual contact.
The Sheriff’s Office received information on the case earlier this month. Lt. David St. Laurent conducted an investigation, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Thursday.
St. Laurent arrested Christopher Hills-Pettitt, 40, on Wednesday on a charge of unlawful sexual contact, Nichols said.
He is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center. He is expected to go before a judge Friday to have bail set.
A conviction on the charge is punishable by a maximum five years in prison and as much as a $5,000 fine.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
River Valley
Drug agents arrest Mexico man after undercover cocaine buys
-
Encore
Ruckus to play at Mixers on Saturday
-
Encore
Conor Page to play at Pedro O’Hara’s on Friday
-
Maine
Maine congressional members oppose Trump plan to divert money for heating aid
-
Community Sports
Baseball rules and umpire clinics to be held in the region