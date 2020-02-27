Charges
Lewiston
- Michael Redfield, 31, of 32 Smith Ave., Bridgton, on charges of theft, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, 9:07 p.m. Wednesday at 515 Lisbon St.
- Ashley Ruiz, 31, of 195 Oak St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:03 a.m. Thursday at 56 Spring St.
- Cora Lane, 31, of 10 Evergreen Drive, Mechanic Falls, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2 p.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street.
- Clifton Thomas, 25, listed as transient, on charges of domestic assault, domestic threatening and being a fugitive from justice, 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Lisbon and Ash streets.
Auburn
- Craig Reed, 40, of 121 Spring St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:09 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Patrick Murico, 27, of 121 Spring St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:45 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- William Rawlings, 27, of 24 Britton Drive, Norway, on charges of theft, driving with a suspended license and receiving stolen property, midnight Thursday at Walmart.
Androscoggin County
- Devin Herbert, 34, of 34 North St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on charges of domestic aggravated assault and criminal restraint, 9:44 p.m. Wednesday at 108 Lewiston St.
- Brandon Howard, 34, of 98 Fayette Corner Road, Fayette, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of domestic assault and violating a protection order, 11 p.m. Wednesday at Hunton Loop.
- Stanley Nezol, 30, of 2 Spring St., Lisbon Falls, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:34 p.m. Thursday on Village Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles