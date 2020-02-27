To the Editor:

Did you know that there is not one word of Democracy in The Unites States Constitution?

Did you know there is not one word of Democracy in the Maine State Constitution?

Did you know there is not one word of Democracy in any of the 50 State Constitutions?

Article IV section 4 of The U.S. Constitution states , The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.

We as concerned citizens need to know the differences. If you have a computer, you can easily determine if these statements are true. Do your homework. It will be good for you!

Gary Drown
Newry

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Opinion
Related Stories
Latest Articles