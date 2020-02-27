To the Editor:

Did you know that there is not one word of Democracy in The Unites States Constitution?

Did you know there is not one word of Democracy in the Maine State Constitution?

Did you know there is not one word of Democracy in any of the 50 State Constitutions?

Article IV section 4 of The U.S. Constitution states , The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.

We as concerned citizens need to know the differences. If you have a computer, you can easily determine if these statements are true. Do your homework. It will be good for you!

Gary Drown

Newry

