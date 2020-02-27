Rock cover band Ruckus will play from 8:30 p.m.-12.30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Band members are Jay Johnson (vocals), Shad Lewis (drums), Bill Mckenna (guitar), and Dwayne Blake (bass). Playing songs from the 80’s and 90’s, they cover Tesla, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, AC/DC, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Poison, Kiss, Skid Row, Radiohead, Ozzy and Judas Priest. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

