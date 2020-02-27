NORWAY — A Choreographer Showcase will be held at Art Moves Dance Ensemble and Guests on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m., 13 Cottage Street Norway, Maine. Tickets will be sold for $10-15 at The Tribune on Main Street in Norway and from the dancers.

Erika Lindstrom, Tegan Rose, Sasha Richardson, Brie Hinman, Reed McLean and Debi Irons, among others, will show works new and renewed in a Choreographer Showcase Saturday, March 14th at 7:30PM in Art Moves Dance Studio on the 3rd floor of its historic building at 13 Cottage Street in downtown Norway. Art Moves Dance Ensemble will perform most of the evening, with guests appearing throughout.

Tickets may be purchased from an Ensemble dancer or at The Tribune on Main Street in Norway. For more information, please call 207-743-5569 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: