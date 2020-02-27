Mountain Valley Recreational Men’s Basketball League

Archies, Inc (13-0) continued to steam roll through the regular season with an 87-57 thumping of Ballers (1-12). Ryan Baillargeon was to much to contain with 5 threes and fast break layups hitting for 32 points. He was supported by 14 from Craig Derouche and Nate Carson and 11 from Glen Dubois. Cam Gadbois was the big scorer for Ballers with 29 points (3 threes).

Wentworth Woodworking/ Mac’s Car Wash (7-6) overwhelmed Bessey Designs (3-10), 99-83. Isaiah Brathwaite had 24 points (4 threes), Rickey White 23 (4 threes), Jayson Bray 17, Deon Cheers 16 and Joe Gaudreau 12 (4 threes). Bessey’s was led by Brett Frye with 21 points (3 threes), Anthony York 17, Kyle Chabbe 11 and Deonte Ring and Zach Bonnevie 10 each.

With a forfeit win over Jay (3-10), The Hotel Rumford improved to 11-2. E and E Awards (7-6) won a closely contested game over Bethel Bucks (6-7), 90-81. Jon Benjamin was all over the floor and finished with 39 points (8 threes). Nick St Germain added 17, Jeremy St Germain 15 and Ben Holmes 13. Bethel kept the game close but succumbed in the end. Blake Rothwell had 27 points to lead Bethel, Dom Haines 22 (5 threes), Mave Griffin 12 and Ryan Savage 11.

