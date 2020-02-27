DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was delighted to read about the square dance records offered in the Feb. 18 Sun Spots. I am a member of the Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club of Norway/South Paris. I called the number listed and was pleased that I know the person offering the records. One of our members will pick the records up and bring them to our club for our March dance. We have a new class that I feel sure will enjoy listening to the records. I will, too.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Sun Spots works! I’m so happy that we made a match. Enjoy!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is it possible to change the picture on your passport?

— Pauline, Lewiston

ANSWER: You cannot change just the photo in your passport. The only way to change it is to apply for a renewal. You can do this at any time, but will lose the remaining validity of your current passport.

Passports issued to adults are valid for 10 years. People can change a lot during that time. You can gain or lose weight, color your hair or change its style, change your glasses, etc.

Although customs officers may take a second look and even ask you if you really are the person in the photo, they know that many changes can occur in 10 years. I don’t like my passport photo either but it’s not worth it to me to pay a $110 renewal fee plus the costs incurred for a new photo. Believe me; no one cares what your passport photo looks like. I know it’s difficult, but don’t worry about it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Why is it that they make “Judge Judy” seem like it’s in New York when actually the show is filmed in California?

— Pauline, Lewiston

ANSWER: I haven’t watched this show in a while, but I do know that Judge Judy Sheindlin is from Brooklyn, graduated from New York Law School, and is a retired family court judge. Her husband, Judge Jerry Sheindlin, is a former judge of the Supreme Court of New York.

Judge Judy and the producers simply want the show to be in keeping with Judy’s roots and where it all began. She certainly is an icon and everyone knows who she is. Other shows have used this same New York City format over the years even though they were filmed in Los Angeles.

For more information about Judge Judy, go to this web site: https://www.judgejudy.com/bios . It really is interesting!

Readers, help me out here . . . I’m happy to attempt to answer questions about television personalities and the like. It’s an easy task when the person in question is very well-known because then there’s a lot of information out there to glean from and share with you.

Getting you answers for questions about, say, regional news reporters, is a bit more challenging. I need more information than a question worded, “Where did Sara from Channel 8 go to?”

Please include the person’s full name with the correct spelling, and if at all possible, what their exact role was. Looking for a needle in a haystack is much of what I do, but I do have my limits!

