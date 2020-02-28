OXFORD HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT

REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DATE: Monday, March 2, 2020

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Central Office, 232 Main Street, South Paris, Community Room #201

A G E N D A

1. CALL TO ORDER. Board Chair Diana Olsen will preside.

2. FLAG SALUTE.

3. WELCOME TO VISITORS.

4. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.

5. REPORTS.

Student Representative Ms. Catrina Wilson

Operations Committee Mr. Williams

6. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.

7. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA.

8. CONSENT AGENDA.

A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following spring coaching candidates:

OHCHS Volunteer Baseball Coach Lance Bean

OHMS A Team Softball Coach Janice Taylor

OHMS B Team Softball Coach Kayleigh Knox

B. To see if the board will vote to approve a field trip for OHCHS Team 3 Freshmen

students to Boston Massachusetts on May 8, 2020?

NOTE: See enclosed letter of request and Field Trip Request Form.

C. To see if the Board will vote to approve a field trip for OHCHS Interact Club

students to the District Interact Conference in Dover New Hampshire on March 21,

2020?

NOTE: See enclosed letter of request and Field Trip Request Form.

D. To see if the Board will vote to accept a donation from Mary DeLano and Tom

Tomczyk in the amount of $1,000 to Guy E. Rowe Elementary School to help meet

student needs?

NOTE: See enclosed donation letter and thank you letter from

Superintendent Colpitts.

E. To see if the Board will vote to approve the Superintendent’s nomination of Alexis

Miranda as District Elementary Art Teacher?

NOTE: Ms. Miranda holds Bachelors Degree of Fine Arts with a

Concentration in Studio Art and a minor in Art History from

Plymouth State University. She comes to us from Fryeburg

Academy where she has been working as an administrative

assistant.

F. To see if the Board will vote to approve the Superintendent’s recommendation of

Debra Cote as Part Time Custodian at Central Office and the Streaked Mountain

School.

NOTE: Ms. Cote has spent many years working in banks and as a care

giver. She has been a substitute custodian at Central Office and

Streaked Mountain since February 3, 2020.

9. ACTION ON MINUTES:

A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the minutes of the February 3, 2020

regular Board Meeting?

10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

11. NEW BUSINESS:

A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the Wood Chip Bid?

NOTE: Operations Committee will have a recommendation.

B. To see if the Board will vote to opt out of the CACFP After School Feeding

Program?

NOTE: See enclosed Request to Opt Out of CACFP.

C. To see if the Board will vote to approve the second and final reading of the

following policy:

JICA Student Dress

NOTE: Policy Committee will have a recommendation.

D. To see if the Board will vote to enter executive session (pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(B) to conduct 4 hearings.

12. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD.

13. ADJOURNMENT.

