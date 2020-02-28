DIXFIELD — The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will hold a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Ellis Variety and Diner. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
DIXFIELD — The class of Stephens High School of 1956 will be having their luncheon at noon, Thursday, March 5, at Ellis Variety and Diner, 126 Weld St., Dixfield. For more information, call Steve at 207-562-7081.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community Sports
2020 Lion’s Tournament concludes
-
Connections
Maranacook Community High School lists honors
-
Connections
Grants available from Brain Foundation Fund
-
Maine
New Maine law to increase access to allergy medication devices
-
Connections
Novelist Matthew Cost appearing at APL