DIXFIELD — The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will hold a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Ellis Variety and Diner. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

DIXFIELD — The class of Stephens High School of 1956 will be having their luncheon at noon, Thursday, March 5, at Ellis Variety and Diner, 126 Weld St., Dixfield. For more information, call Steve at 207-562-7081.

