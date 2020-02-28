BRIDGTON — Dr. Peter Leighton, an internal medicine specialist at Bridgton Hospital, has achieved his second national board certification, this time in addiction medicine.

Last year, Leighton expanded his practice at Bridgton Primary Care to specialize in the treatment of opioid users and others suffering from substance addiction.

The certification, administered by the American Board of Preventive Medicine, will provide the foundation for Leighton to further improve the health and safety of his patients and their communities.

According to the American Board of Preventive Medicine, addiction medicine is concerned with the prevention, evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and recovery of those with addiction, and substance-related health conditions. Physicians in this subspecialty also help family members whose health and functioning are affected by a loved one’s substance use or addiction.

