When Oxford Hills faced off against Portland in the Class AA North final last Saturday, the Bulldogs were able to hang around in part because the Vikings were apprehensive about playing their game.

There was no press defense in the first half, which allowed Portland to set up in the half-court and take more shots.

The Vikings weren’t playing the way that won them an AA state title a year ago and that carried them to the regional final this year, so they went back to their bread and butter.

Related Complete coverage of the girls and boys high school basketball tournaments

“We went back to what we know what to do, which is press,” Oxford Hills girls basketball coach Nate Pelletier said. “That press gave us some opportunities to get our offense going. … Pressing allowed us to get going, and it didn’t necessarily mean we were taking quicker shots but we were moving at a quicker pace, which is something we have preached all year, let’s play faster than anyone wants to play.”

Oxford Hills is now preparing for the top seed in AA South, South Portland, its opponent in the Class AA state title game on Saturday (7 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena).

Running, pressing and getting the ball out in transition has been the game plan all season for the Vikings, and Saturday should be no different.

“For us, it’s been all year about pace of game and defense,” Pelletier said. “We talk about if we can play our game for 32 minutes, not many teams in the state can keep up with that. Obviously, we have different strategies for different teams, and we have some things up our sleeves for South Portland.”

Julia Colby, a Miss Maine Basketball finalist who averages 17.4 points per game this season, will face off against Maggie Whitmore (16.9), who is another Miss Maine Basketball finalist (Brooke Obar of Greely rounds out the list).

Oxford Hills’ three-headed backcourt monster of Colby, Cecelia Dieterich (11.3 points per game) and Cassidy Dumont (12.9) will look to push the pace on offense and slow down Whitmore, Ashlee Aceto (9.6) and Hylah Owen (8.4) on defense.

“They’re, number one, coming out of the South for a reason,” Pelletier said. “Maggie is one of the most complete players in the state. She’s a kid that, you rarely see this, but, she’s mastered the art of the 15-foot jumper. She’ll get to the elbow and elevate from there, but she also has the ability to shoot the 3 and get to the rim. She’s definitely a matchup nightmare for any team.”

Experience is on the Vikings’ side, having won the AA title last year and returning much of the team this season.

“I like our chances defensively,” Pelletier said. “We play hard all the time and I don’t question our effort. We play hard all the time. We’ve got everything ready to go if we need to use it, and I am sure they do, too. It will be an absolute war, and I think we are ready to go.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: