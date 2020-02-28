AUBURN — A brother and sister involved in a 2017 Poland robbery returned to court Friday and had charges reduced because they have stayed out of trouble for the past two years.

Michaela Wagg, 22, and Caleb Wagg, 21, of Minot had worked out agreements with prosecutors in 2018, promising to steer clear of criminal activity for two years in exchange for having their charges reduced.

Both had pleaded guilty in February 2018 to aggravated criminal trespass, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. That charge was dismissed Friday for each of them because they had followed the terms of their respective agreements.

The two had also pleaded guilty in 2018 to receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail. On Friday, they each pleaded guilty in Androscoggin County Superior Court to a new count of misdemeanor criminal trespass, a charge punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

Michaela Wagg was sentenced to six days in jail; Caleb Wagg, seven days, time they had already served at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

They had been required to each log 100 hours of community service and be in school or employed and provide proof to the District Attorney’s Office before returning to court Friday to have their felonies dismissed. They also had agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify truthfully if called upon to do so at the trials or hearings of co-defendants.

Neither sibling had any prior criminal history.

The pleas stem from an Oct. 26, 2017, armed robbery in Poland, a case in which the Waggs had been charged as accessories. During that robbery, a man’s cellphone, marijuana, video console and games were stolen.

The Waggs and three others fled the scene in a car driven by Michaela Wagg, according to prosecutors.

At one point during the robbery, one of the group threatened to shoot the victim’s dog and hit the victim on the head with a revolver, breaking his eyeglasses, prosecutors said.

The defendants had accused the victim of having slashed their tires. As the victim tried to show them on his cellphone that he hadn’t, they took his phone.

At a hearing two years ago, the presiding judge told Michaela Wagg: “You’re a good student and you have an opportunity to get over this and get back to the academic world. You’re fortunate to have the scholastic ability to get good grades.”

