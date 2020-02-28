AUBURN — Kathie Leonard, president and CEO of Auburn Manufacturing, has been to the Maine Community College System’s board of trustees. The Maine State Senate confirmed Leonard Feb. 13 in Augusta and she was officially sworn in Feb. 24.

Leonard will share policymaking authority for Maine’s comprehensive two-year community college system, which offers technical, career and transfer programs; customized training; and lifelong learning.

She is a graduate of a Florida community college, receiving an associate degree in art with special classes in technical writing and general business courses. She has owned and operated Auburn Manufacturing, a company of 50 employees that manufactures heat- and fire-resistant textiles in Auburn and Mechanic Falls, for more than four decades.

