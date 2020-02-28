MONDAY, March 2

LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee budget workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. at the Dingley Building.

TUESDAY, March 3

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Presidential primary and special referendum election, polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Lewiston, all wards vote at Longley School, 145 Birch St. In Auburn at voting Washburn School (Ward 1), Auburn Middle School (Ward 2), Fairview School (Ward 3), Auburn Hall (Ward 4) and Sherwood Heights School (Ward 5).

AUBURN — Conservation Commission Parks Subcommittee, 11 a.m. at Auburn Public Library.

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Auburn Senior Community Center at Pettengill Park.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, March 4

AUBURN — School Committee budget workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Budget workshop at 6 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 5

LEWISTON — Historic Review Board, 3 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal conference room, 80 Airport Drive.

FRIDAY, March 6

AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

« Previous

filed under: