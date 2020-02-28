100 Years Ago 1920

The United States Army recruiting bureau has a fine display of ordinance equipment in the window of one of the Court Street, Auburn merchants.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Lewiston will host members and dignitaries of 87 snowshoe clubs this weekend. Ninety snow-shoers from New England are to be expected for the International Snowshoe’ Congress. The first arrivals in the Twin City area are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening in time for the queen coronation and ball. Armand Roy of Lewiston is the chairman for the two giant parades, scheduled at 4pm. Saturday and 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The 87 clubs will march to the coronation ball at the Le Montagnard club on Friday night. The championship —five-mile: snowshoe marathon or forced march takes place at 10:30 a m. Saturday and then short distant championship races are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the LAP.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Visitors leaving Dixfield may no longer see the signature word “ayuh,” which was placed on the back of welcoming signs in December. Selectmen Monday night viewed a petition given by resident Clarice Hodges in favor of having the word ‘ayuh” taken from the signs. After a great deal of discussion, selectmen decided to discuss the issue at the next meeting and if necessary to make it an article at the March town meeting. Hodges said most of the comments she has heard have been negative and that many towns people feel the word is inappropriate.

