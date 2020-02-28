RUMFORD — A 30-year-old Mexico man was arrested Thursday for threatening to burn down a three-story apartment building, Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said.

Michael Baldwin, 30, of 60 Main St. was charged with criminal terrorizing, criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release, all misdemeanors.

Baldwin was arraigned Friday in District Court in Paris and was released on personal recognizance bail, a corrections officer at the Oxford County Jail said.

Milligan said police received a complaint Thursday morning from a maintenance worker and a tenant of 323 Cumberland St. that someone intentionally messed with electrical wiring, which ignited a small fire in a wall in a second floor apartment.

The investigation revealed Baldwin, a former tenant, had been evicted from the apartment Wednesday, the chief said, and had made threats earlier that led people to fear that he would burn the building down.

Officers immediately searched for Baldwin, found him in Mexico and arrested him, Milligan said.

At the time of his arrest, Baldwin was out on bail on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, the chief said.

The Maine Office of State Fire Marshal, Rumford Code Enforcement Office and Rumford Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

