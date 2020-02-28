AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library welcomes historical fiction novelist Matthew Cost to share his newest release, “I Am Cuba: Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution.”

The free presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Androscoggin Community Room. It will include images from the Cuban Revolution of 1953 to 1959 detailing the events. He will talk about his research and writing process and share short readings from his novel.

The revolution began in 1953 with a botched insurrection in Santiago, Cuba. Castro was captured and put on trial where he defended himself. He was imprisoned, granted amnesty, exiled to Mexico and then led an invasion of Cuba with 81 revolutionaries aboard a pleasure yacht called the Granma. How did Castro build an army that would sweep to power in Cuba? Who was the rifle-toting woman who became Fidel’s most trusted adviser as well as his lover?

Cost’s book is an historically accurate novel detailing society, politics, war and love in Cuba in the 1950s.

« Previous

Next »