BOWDOIN – Jonica F. (Morgan) Menges, 50, died Feb. 25, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston after a four year long battle with cancer. Jonica was born Oct. 16, 1969 in Lisbon Falls the daughter of Granville and Carlene Card Morgan. She was a graduate of Lisbon High School and Auburn Business College. She married Robert Menges Aug. 28, 1999.In her youth she was a member of the Girl Scouts of America for many years and played in her high school band. As an adult, she enjoyed taking ceramic and dole painting classes, and even taught herself crochet and tatting. She earned her motorcycle license which she took full advantage until her health declined. Once she could no longer work, she spent her time making crafts and gifts for family and friends. No matter how much she was suffering, she always offered a happy face and friendly smile.She was a lifelong resident on the Bowdoin-Lisbon town line. She had worked for Shaw’s and later the U.S. Postal Service, Lisbon Falls for over 20 years. She is survived by her husband, Robert of Bowdoin; her parents, Granville and Carlene Morgan of Bowdoin; two brothers, Hermon Morgan and wife Susan of Lewiston, Norman Morgan and wife Tina of Lisbon Falls; several cousins and nieces.A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 29, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.Memorial contributions can be made to the Dempsey Center 29 Lowell St. Lewiston, ME 04240 (www.dempseycenter.org)

