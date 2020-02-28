BIDDEFORD – Priscilla G. (Grandbois) Morse passed away peacefully at Southern Maine Health Care, Biddeford on Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2020. She was 76. Born and raised in Lewiston, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Yvonne (Legere) Grandbois.

A proud graduate of Lewiston High School, she went on to earn her degree from Bliss College. During the summers, she worked at Old Orchard Beach and at the age of 16 met her future husband, Albert H. Morse, who was vacationing with his family from Medford, Mass. The two were eventually married and settled in Medford, where they raised their two sons.

While primarily concerned with caring for her family, Priscilla was a much beloved pre-school teacher at the Oakland Park School in Medford for several years. She was also a den mother with the Cub Scouts. A Medford resident for many years, she and Albert lived in Stoneham, Mass. before settling in Kennebunkport, for their retirement.

Priscilla leaves her beloved husband Albert H. Morse. She leaves her devoted sons, Albert H. “Hank” Morse Jr. and his wife Pamala and Dennis Morse and his wife Denise, all of Medford. Priscilla leaves her loving grandchildren, Abigail, Charlotte, Cole, Cian and Sophie; as well as her great-grandson, Harvey Morse. She was a dear sister to Debra Stanley and her husband Ronald, Richard Grandbois and his wife Carol, the late Blanche Normandeau and Diane Rich.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Monday, March 2 at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, Mass., from 4 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service celebrated at 6:30 p.m.

To Leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Priscilla’s name to

CureSPG47

24R Pleasant St., Unit 2

Newburyport, MA 01950

or

Cure NFwithJack

730 Autumn Close

Milton, GA 30004

www.cureNFwithJack.com/donate/