PARIS — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District is offering a septic system installation workshop designed for contractors, local plumbing inspectors and site evaluators.

It will be held Friday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oxford County Extension Office Meeting Room at 9 Olson Road. The storm date is April 7.

The training qualifies for continuing education credits for site evaluators, LPIs, inspectors and contractors for both septic system installation and soil erosion and sediment control. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate of attendance.

For contractors, the workshop qualifies as the course required for voluntary certification. Certification is contingent upon satisfactory inspection of two septic systems by an LPI after completion of the course.

Topics include: Erosion/sediment control, what causes failures and how to avoid them, the interchangeability of disposal field devices, installer liability, reading and understanding the HHE-200 form.

Also, how water moves into and through the soil, septic system hydrology issues, fill extension retaining walls, backfill specifications and history, installing septic system force mains through wetlands, force main stream crossings, septic system related well contamination case studies, Natural Resources Protection Act and Mandatory Shoreland Zoning issues.

All materials, snacks and lunch will be provided. The cost is $65 with preregistration required. For more info or to register, contact Jean Federico at 744-3119 or email [email protected]

