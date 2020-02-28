Charlie, 10 months, male, Lab mix – Charlie is a very sweet and energetic puppy who loves to play with toys. He is not good with other dogs or cats. Charlie’s perfect home would have older or no children.

Ian, 1 to 3 years, male, Ian is a super sweet and outgoing cat. He gets along great with other cats and loves people. Ian would make a very loyal companion for any cat lover.

