PHILLIPS — “People kept coming and coming…The place was packed…So much fun…Everybody mingling and chatting…It was like a family reunion!”

“Friends and family, friends of friends, even people we didn’t know. We were overwhelmed,” continued Paul and Marie Bubier as they spoke about the event at which they were the honored guests, “The whole community came together, so many good people…so much kindness. What a blessing!”

It was Saturday evening, February 8, when more than 250 spaghetti and meatball suppers were served at the Phillips Elementary School. The special occasion, organized by family members and friends, was a fundraising event for the Bubiers.

Marie had been seriously injured in a car accident back on September 23. She broke her neck and her back when the vehicle in which she was traveling left the road and struck a telephone pole. She was life-flighted to Central Maine Medical Center. Eventually, she was transferred to Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center on Russell Street in Lewiston where she remained for the next four months.

It was a tough go for quite awhile. She had metal screws in her neck and treatments with a bone growth material and electromagnetic field therapy.

“Progress seemed so slow,” Marie shared, “but it was a very nice place, everybody was so helpful. I called it the Russell Hotel. And I was never alone.”

In addition to all the amazing health care professionals and other staff, Marie said there were friends and family in every day to check on her and keep her company. On Christmas Eve, she even got a visit from Santa Claus, who personally delivered her Christmas stocking!

It was New Year’s Day 2020 when the months of care and work resulted in Marie being able to stand for the first time. Even though she was assisted by one of the therapists, it was at that moment that she knew, “I’ll walk!”

Marie came home to her place on Pinkham Hill on January 31. She was proud to report that “I walked out (of Russell Park) on my own two feet with assistance”.

She arrived home to find a brand-new wheelchair ramp to her front door. It was built for her by Mike Baker, who started right in on the project two nights after he learned about Marie’s situation.

Her doctors continue to be very pleased with her progress. She walks 200 steps every day now and is beginning to feel like she is “rebuilding”.

Marie confessed, “It still seems slow, but when I think about where I was compared to where I am, it’s amazing, and there’s not a lot of pain. I feel very blessed.”

Getting back to the fundraising event, Betty Carrier, one of the major organizers, stated, “As soon as we heard what had happened, we knew we really had to do something (to help).”

And so the plans began to percolate. When all was said and done, everyone involved agreed it was a huge success for a middle-of-February event right after a major storm on the Friday before.

According to Paula (Bubier) Callahan, Paul and Marie’s daughter, the teamwork and camaraderie was outstanding.

“Everything was executed without flaw,” she said, “It was phenomenal.”

She went on to explain that nobody was rushing around. Everything was well-organized. The school’s head cook, Bobbie Dee Lilley, aka Scooby, had the kitchen all set up and Josh Kelley, a cook himself, had the water for the pasta on the boil, which proved a tremendous help in itself. Everyone had a mission and carried it out to perfection. Being able to hold the event at the school was perfect, a terrific help having everything needed all right there.

“God was with us every step of the way,” everyone testified.

Additionally, the event turned into way more than just another benefit supper.

“There were all kinds of things going on,” the family noted.

Lori Durrell organized a Silent Auction. Reed’s Mill Church Ladies Sewing circle raffled off one of their handmade quilts. A 50/50 raffle had been held before Christmas.

Live music, too! Electric and acoustic guitar by Paula’s husband and son, Sean Patrick Callahan and Sean Morgan Callahan. Paula sang.

Paul and Marie offer their heartfelt thanks to one and all who helped in so many ways. Betty Carrier and Claudia Boucher were two of the primary organizers. Erin Kelley, whose idea it was in the first place, took care of decorating; Susan Mecham served the cole slaw, which had been donated by the White Elephant. Claudia’s two granddaughters, Amiah Keizer and Morgan Kelley, along with their friend Tonya Darling and Betty’s granddaughter Emma Engell took tickets at the door, cleaned tables, helped everywhere.

“They were right on screech!” the family said.

The Strong Methodist Church, of which Marie and Claudia are members, provided much financial assistance for the food and Pastor Dee Webber offered the blessing at the beginning of the event. The Church also took care of reserving the school and securing the required insurance.

Everybody chipped in with desserts. Elaine Allen brought the 250 yeast rolls from the bakers she recruited. Mary Ellen Edgerly brought the punch and sold tickets at the door. John and Adrienne Rollo helped with clean up, as did Katie (Carrier) Sharp, Betty’s daughter, who washed the pots and pans.

Since there had been no school the day before because of the snowstorm, the grounds had not yet been plowed. Peter Lilley stepped up to take on that job.

Kenny and Lisa Bubier, Hillary (Bubier) and Mike Baker, Angel Bubier, Bonnie Lisherness, and “numerous others” assisted with the setting up and taking down.

“And all the folks who demonstrated their support by attending the event,” the couple concluded.

“We could never name all the people who contributed in so many ways. So many good people have done so much for us,” Marie said, choking up a bit at that point, but going on to also express her appreciation to the many folks who visited her at Russell Park and everyone who sent cards and flowers.

“And especially for all the prayers,” she said.

