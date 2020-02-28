FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library Art Exhibit Fundraiser with Art Quilts Maine is directed at raising funds, providing a venue for artists to display their works, and adding the visual dimension of art to the library. Each artist donates a piece of their art to the Library to be raffled off at the end of the two-month period. Art Quilts Maine supports members in their exploration of contemporary quilt art, inspires creativity and individuality, and promotes the understanding, appreciation and recognition of contemporary quilters in the state of Maine. These goals are accomplished by the sharing of member resources, demonstrations and other related activities such as workshops and exhibits.

Meetings are held at Buker Community Center, 22 Armory St, Augusta, on the second Saturday of alternate months – April, June, August (off-site workshop), October and December. The meetings start at 9:30 a.m., and any interested parties are invited to attend.

Art Quilts Maine uses the term art quilts as defined by Studio Art Quilt Associates. “A contemporary art work exploring and expressing aesthetic concerns common to the whole range of visual arts: painting, printing, photography, graphic design assemblage, and sculpture which retains however through material or technique a clear relationship to the folk art quilt from which it descends.”

The piece that will be raffled for the benefit of the library was donated by Rana O’Connor, and is titled “Woods and Waters”. It measures 36” wide by 30” long, is made of all cotton fabrics and is machine pieced and quilted..

Raffle ticket will be available at the opening on March 11 through May 1, when the exhibit ends. Light refreshments will be served. The show will continue through early March. Free and open to the public.

