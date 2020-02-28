POLAND — Superintendent Ken Healey will chair a discussion Tuesday on improving Regional School Unit 16’s elementary education program and resources.

It will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the library at Poland Regional High School on Route 26.

Healey said he is inviting parents, community members, administrators, teachers and support staff to provide input on “how to improve opportunities for our elementary students and continue to unify our elementary educational program and resources.”

Groups will be formed “to best design or redesign our elementary structure to make sure every student has the same educational opportunities and similar educational experience no matter where they live or attend school in our RSU 16,” he said.

The district includes Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland.

