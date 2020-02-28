REGION — Musicians between the ages of 12 and 30 who reside in Franklin or Somerset County and wish to pursue instruction or musical development on their chosen instrument(s) are invited to apply to the Uncle Al Fund at the Maine Community Foundation.

The Uncle Al Fund supports eligible musicians seeking to expand their understanding of, and skill level on, their chosen instrument(s) through enrollment in a valid program or with approved individual instructors. Preference will be given to musicians who play acoustic instruments, including “voice.”

The deadline for applications is April 1, 2020. Information and application are available at www.mainecf.org in the scholarship section under Franklin County and Somerset County and aspirational, non-traditional, and camp scholarships.

The fund honors Alexander Sheeran (1938-2014), a musician who lived and played in the Carrabassett Valley for nearly 50 years. Uncle Al was beloved by his friends and neighbors, who set up the fund to pay tribute to his musical spirit, wry wit, and compassionate nature.

