POLAND — Senior Ivan Sheloske hit a game-winning jump shot to give Poland a 46-45 Unified basketball victory over Leavitt on Friday.

Sheloske finished with a game-high 18 points for the Knights. J.J. McInnes added 12 points, while Brandon Storere and Hannah Michaud contributed six apiece and Jack Wang scored four.

Kaylee Martin led the Hornets with 10 points. Tyson Fogarty finished with nine, Shyan Collins had eight and Alex Morris and Serenity Labrecque each scored six.

