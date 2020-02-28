REGION — The Very Basics Fund is comprised of funds that have been raised or donated by individuals or businesses that specifically support basic needs such as food, fuel, or shelter. Donors do not typically designate to a specific organization, letting United Way determine the distribution of these funds.
Applicants must be non-profit organizations (schools, public charities, churches, municipalities, civic groups). Applicants may apply for up to $5,000. Do you have a project in mind? We would love to hear from you. Please call 778-5048 to discuss or visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund to apply.
In the fall of 2019, Care and Share Food Closet and the Stratton-Eustis Lions Club were the first to receive support through the new Very Basics Fund. Both were projects to reduce food insecurity.
When funds are available, a request for proposals is issued in February for an April 30 due date, and August for an October 31 due date.
