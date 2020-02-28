WELD — Voters will go to the polls in the multipurpose room at the town office between 4 and 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, to choose elected officials. At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, they will reconvene to act on the proposed 2020 budget, ordinance amendments and a new budget committee election schedule.

David Rackliffe is seeking a three-year term for selectman. Incumbent Benjamin Hout is not seeking reelection.

Ernestine Hutchinson is seeking another two-year term on the planning board. Patrick Lowe is also seeking that seat.

Incumbent Deborah Smith is seeking another term to the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors.

The proposed 2020 budget is $615,201; an increase of $4,907 or 0.8% over the current budget.

General government is down $17,412. Last year, $18,000 was approved for town building maintenance which isn’t included this year.

Selectman and budget committee member Richard Doughty said the building maintenance account has $28,000 in it and no projects are planned this year, so adding more wasn’t necessary.

Under social services, $200 has been added for the library and $300 for Seniors Plus. $100 has been added for the Red Cross, which wasn’t funded last year.

Those additions are offset by cutting support to organizations funded last year. Eliminating $300 for Life Flight and $200 each for Safe Voices and Community Concepts results in a $100 lower social services budget.

Doughty said agencies were asked to provide documentation of the services given in Weld. Agencies which didn’t respond before the committee finalized its recommendations were not funded.

“Seniors Plus was very active in Weld. The Red Cross was not funded last year, but has been in the past,” he said.

The proposed fire/public safety budget is up $5,708. Recommended are $15,000 for vehicle/equipment maintenance, the same amount approved last year, and $10,000 in new funding for equipment reserve. The increase is offset in part by reductions of $2,000 for protective gear, $1,000 for firefighter payroll and $1,700 from fire hall maintenance.

Public works is requesting $11,411 more. If approved, $20,000 will be added to the equipment reserve account, the same as last year. $10,000 in new funding for a building capital fund and $4,000 more for sand is also proposed. The new fund is for siding on the town garage. The increases are offset in part by removing $2,800 for equipment rental, $1,000 from equipment replacement and $3,500 from cemetery stone repair as that work has been done.

Doughty said, “$1,000 was requested to build a fund for the purchase of a zero turn mower. After much discussion and consideration the budget committee did not approve this request. There is some support for this purchase, but the cost is significantly more than $1,000, probably $5,000 – $6,000.”

The proposed transfer station budget is up $2,000 due to an increase in waste disposal fees.

Voters will consider electing the five members of the budget committee for terms not to exceed five years, beginning with the March 2021 elections. One 5-year, one 4-year, one 3-year, one 2-year and a 1-year term would be filled. Unless a member vacates the office prematurely one member would be elected to a 5-year term annually thereafter.

Voters will also consider amending two town ordinances. Changes to the building ordinance are needed to be compliant with the Maine Uniform Building and Energy Code, which took effect Sept. 19, 2019.

Changes to the town’s shoreland zoning ordinance are being sought. Under administration, one change would amend the permits required and fees section to include a fine, in addition to the permit fees, when violation of the ordinance occurs. Another would add that applicants will pay an additional fee when outside consulting services are required.

A new fee schedule will also be considered. If approved, the Board of Selectmen have authority to review and revise any fees.

filed under: