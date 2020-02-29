AUBURN — The driver and passenger of a car that slammed into the side of the Circle K store on Center Street early Saturday morning were juveniles, according to a patrol commander with the Auburn Police Department.

The identities of the driver and the passenger have not been released yet.

According to WGME, the chase began after a Cumberland County deputy, who was responding to another call, saw a car near the intersection of routes 100 and 202 driving erratically and not stopping for a cruiser with its emergency lights on.

Police learned around the same time that the car had been stolen.

The driver of the car led police on a chase from Gray, through New Gloucester, and into Auburn at speeds ranging from 25 to 90 miles per hour, according to WGME.

Auburn police said that shortly before 1 a.m., the car was spotted traveling at 100 mph on Washington Street.

Police said that the driver of the Ford fled after crashing into a propane tank outside the Circle K store at about 1 a.m.

According to WGME, the driver, a 15-year old male, was treated at Maine Medical Center and taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center, where he is expected to be charged with eluding an officer by the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office. The passenger, also 15, was turned over to his parents.

