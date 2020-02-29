FARMINGTON — The Farmington Parks & Recreation Department recently wrapped up it’s 2019-2020 Junior Pro and Prep Basketball programs for children in first through sixth grade.

Junior Pro basketball had great numbers this year growing from last year to 99 players and consisted of nine teams with five in division one and four in division two. There were also 25 first graders registered in the Prep Basketball Program which prepares participants for our Junior Pro competitive league play the following year.

To wrap up the season, the Junior Pro League held their Medal Mashup event. Division one teams played in a final tournament, followed by a free throw competition, snowball throw and awards ceremony. Division two teams celebrated the end of the year with their annual round robin tournament. Before announcing awards and handing out medals, division two also had a free throw competition and snowball throw event as well. The snowball coming closest to program director Ben Ladd (who stood in the center of the court) received a grand prize which consisted of Celtics apparel and basketball gear.

Prep Basketball players ended their season with new jerseys, and their first ‘real’ basketball game followed by an awards ceremony.

During Division One Medal Mashup, the Recreation Department presented an award, the Alex Strozier Memorial Coaching Award. The 2020 recipient of the award was coach Eric Boudreau. It was Boudreau’s second year coaching for the recreation department. Boudreau had a great attitude and was constantly cheering on her own team, as well as all the other players in the league during games. The recreation department wanted to recognize the outstanding patience, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm she demonstrated while coaching for the program.

John Boutilier Memorial Award was handed to Mary Hastings which represents a fan who demonstrates enthusiasm and support for all of the players and the program. Mary’s son, Jaxson and daughter Lily, play in the program. You can always find her cheering for the teams from the grandstand, thanking referees, coaches, and staff. The Recreation Department would like to thank Mary for her support of the program and for her example as an exemplary fan.

The recreation department would like to thank all of the volunteer coaches, Erica Boudreau, Josh Allbee, Katie Fornier, Jeremy Meader, Rick Billion, Sheena & Jason Thomas, Cameron McAllister, and Davin Kangas. The department would also like to thank our Program Directors, Ben Ladd and Jennifer Savage for the enormous amount of time and effort they put into this program.

