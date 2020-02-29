My beloved country is in a rather tense state these days. The man occupying the White House has a lot to do with it. With his offering such frequent evidence, it is easy to conclude he is a cruel human being, using vile language directed at numerous individuals.

The damaging effects of the nasty outbursts are two-fold. Certainly there is humiliation experienced by those on the receiving end of his diatribes. Also, the many people of influence who have not yet been targeted by his malicious attacks must be living in a state of fear. Just witness their unending quietude.

Even though there are valid explanations for this country’s current condition, it is nevertheless difficult to fathom how, in less than four years, this country went from the relatively normal of “then” to the abnormal of “now.”

Norm Gellatly, Auburn