LEWISTON – David A. Sheloske, 66, passed away in peace on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 in Lewiston. He was born Jan. 6, 1954 in Lewiston, to Michael and Mae (Dennison) Sheloske.

He was a 1972 graduate of Edward Little High School. He married Julie Lyons on Dec. 29, 1994 and they recently celebrated their 25th anniversary. He was a man of many talents but his skills as a master mechanic carried his lifetime career. He opened and operated Foreign Car Service on Riverside Drive in Auburn where he focused his expertise on Volvos. Dave enjoyed many hobbies including cruising on motorcycles, rebuilding vintage cycles and cars, customizing tractors, taking out his boat and towing his RV all over the state on camping trips with his wife, Julie and sidekick, Mini Max.

David was a man with a heroic heart. He was very generous and caring and helped not only his family and friends but left a lasting impression on all of the people lucky enough to cross his path. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Sheloske; his daughter, Beckie Sheloske; sisters-in-law, Lisa Rogers, Paula Lyons-Myrick, Benita Davis, brother-in-law, Tom Lyons; special niece, Lynn Sheloske and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life for David Sheloske will be announced and held at a later date.

