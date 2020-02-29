SABATTUS – Dorothy A. Wilbur, 54, of Sabattus passed away at the Androscoggin Hospice House on Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 after she lost her tough battle with cancer. She was born in Lewiston on April 11, 1965. Dot was a dedicated and passionate CNA/Tech for many years.

Dot was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved hanging out with her grandkids, going to the ocean, and most of all spending time with family. She had a huge heart and was always willing to help with anything. She will be missed by so many.

Dot was survived by her husband, Bruce Wilbur; son Michael Wilbur, his partner Jessica Ross and there two kids Haylie and Dakota; daughter, Erin Kinney and husband Timothy Kinney and their son, Gavin. She also leaves behind her sisters, Laura Chevalier and her partner Oletta Durham, Barbara Chadburn and her husband Brock Chadburn, and sister, Corinna Chevalier and partner David Rush; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Dot was predeceased by both her parents; and many family members.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday March 4, at the Pathway Vineyard Church on 12 Foss Road in Lewiston. Doors will open for visitation with family and friends at noon, followed by a service starting promptly at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held after the service at the Eagles Club on Sabattus Street beginning around 2 p.m.

