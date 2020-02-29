LEWISTON – Marcelle M. Galipeau, 89, of Lewiston peacefully passed away at her home on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Lewiston on Aug. 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Rosaire and Mariette (Gilbert) Gagne. She was educated in local schools and was a past member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Lewiston.

On Feb. 3, 1951, she married Robert Galipeau. They resided in California for 33 years prior to returning to Lewiston in 1989. Marcelle enjoyed playing Bingo, gardening and was a musician since the age of 14. She was a devoted volunteer for different organizations and was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella of Lisbon Falls and the Jacques Cartier Club in Sabattus.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert of Lewiston; her daughter, Irene Gargan and her husband Henry of Lewiston; two grandsons, Joseph and Timothy Bermudez of Lewiston, a granddaughter, Kelsey Galipeau of Rhode Island, three grandstepsons, Edward, Brady and Mickey Gargan, all of Lewiston. She also leaves behind a sister, Lucette Dubois of Auburn; as well as two great-grandchildren, Ivan Sheloski and Elliana Bermudez; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Daniel Galipeau; her brother, Gilbert Gagne and two sisters, Marie-Paule Bisson and Pauline Drouin.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 754-4584.

