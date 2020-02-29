<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GWD Properties LLC this week bought the 89,000-square-foot industrial building at 3 Middle St. in Lewiston from Hall & Knight Realty LLC for $895,000, according to Josh Soley at Maine Realty Advisors, who represented GWD.

Tim Millett at Porta & Co. and Chris Paszyc at The Boulos Co. represented the seller.

Soley said the building has a long history in plumbing.

“It’s currently home to Ferguson plumbing and heating supply, they’re a national plumbing and heating company that has been in the location for many years,” he said. “They bought out Redlon & Johnson, which was there for many years before, which had also bought out (Hall & Knight Plumbing Supplies), which was there before.”

The building is Ferguson’s largest Maine location and the company is staying put, Soley said.

It was bought as an investment property, with some site cleanup planned.

