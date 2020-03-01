Flashback is a regular Monday feature highlighting life in the past in the Lewiston-Auburn area. If you have more information about today’s image, share it on the Lewiston Public Library’s website here.

This photo of the construction of Bates Mill No. 5, circa 1912, shows the building’s iconic roof supports, which, once finished, allowed light into the building. Piles of building materials rest in the foreground. The Nyquist-Battie collection, Lewiston Public Library

