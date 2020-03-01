We had several dozen entrants tell us they recognized the school in the background of the photo where they went to school in Jay, including our winner, Gilbert Bellmore, of Livermore Falls. He was one of those who also recognized the Saint Rose of Lima Church off Route 4 in Jay. He started “baby school” in 1948, the same year a fire destroyed the original church. He was one of the first altar boys in the new church that is in the background, right. Many of our entrants noted they worked in the mill across the street.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: