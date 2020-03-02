Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ward 1 — Washburn School, 35 Lake Auburn Ave.
Ward 2 — Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive
Ward 3 — Fairview School, 397 Minot Ave.
Ward 4 — Auburn Hall, 60 Court St.
Ward 5 — Sherwood Heights School, 32 Sherwood Drive
Durham: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Durham Community School, 654 Hallowell Road
Greene: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 220 Main St.
Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 8 Community Drive
Lewiston: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All wards vote at Longley School (former Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St.
Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lisbon High School, 2 Sugg Drive
Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2253 Hallowell Road
Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office/Fire Station, 10 Crash Road
Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 2 Main St.
Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 108 Lewiston St.
Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 329 Woodman Hill Road
Monmouth: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cumston Hall, lower level, 796 Main St.
New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road
Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Hall, upstairs, 1231 Maine St.
Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 190 Middle St.
Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road, Route 117
Wales: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Municipal Center, 175 Centre Road
