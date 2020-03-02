Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Ward 1 — Washburn School, 35 Lake Auburn Ave. 

Ward 2 — Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive 

Ward 3 — Fairview School, 397 Minot Ave. 

Ward 4 — Auburn Hall, 60 Court St. 

Ward 5 — Sherwood Heights School, 32 Sherwood Drive 

Durham: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Durham Community School, 654 Hallowell Road 

Greene: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 220 Main St. 

Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 8 Community Drive 

Lewiston: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

All wards vote at Longley School (former Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Lisbon High School, 2 Sugg Drive

Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2253 Hallowell Road 

Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office/Fire Station, 10 Crash Road

Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Town Office, 2 Main St.

Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 108 Lewiston St.

Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 329 Woodman Hill Road 

Monmouth: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cumston Hall, lower level, 796 Main St. 

New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road 

Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Town Hall, upstairs, 1231 Maine St.

Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 190 Middle St. 

Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road, Route 117 

Wales: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Municipal Center, 175 Centre Road 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Androscoggin County, Election 2020, Primary elections
Related Stories
Latest Articles