PHILLIPS — The annual Luck O’ the Irish Night will feature “music that will set your feet to dancing” on Saturday, March 14, at the Phillips Area Community Center. Dona Whittemore and Friends will offer “a lively medley of classic country and rock.” Performing with Whittemore, a favorite hometown girl, will be Doug Mathieu, Zale Lochala and Tim and Susie Lambert.

The evening will kick off with a potluck supper at 5 p.m. Admission is $10, or $5 for those under age 12. Bring a favorite dish to share and receive one free admission. Call Winona Davenport at 207-639-4296 if bringing something. The music will start at an appropriate time as folks are finishing their suppers.

There will be a small space provided for those who wish to kick up their heels. And don’t forget to wear green! Those who do will have their names entered in a drawing for a prize during the event. The evening’s program is planned to last approximately an hour and a half.

Additionally, the winner of PACC’s current raffle project will be drawn. Tickets are on sale up to the night of the event: $1 each or six for $5. The prize is a 3D stained glass piece measuring 13 inches high by 5 inches wide depicting two purple lilies. PACC members with tickets may often be found at the Local Bull.

