DEAR SUN SPOTS: My wife and I would like to express our surprise and gratitude for the overwhelming response to our letter about egg beaters. I would like to describe our actions and response to the comments and suggestions we received. First, I responded to Dale’s offer to send us an old-fashioned beater.

Subsequently, my wife took my Leatherman knife/pliers and untangled the tine beater blades on the “Chinese” beater from Amazon and had a delightful supper of fresh popovers for supper. They were excellent; almost as good as in the past, but not quite.

Then on Feb. 12, I received the box from Dale containing an old solidly-built, American-made egg beater from his antique collection, complete with a solid steel driver wheel that rotates the stainless steel blades when you turn the crank handles. It looks like it should last another 100 years.

My wife and I are extremely pleased and surprised by the heartwarming response to our request.

Thank you for your public service, exemplified by the Sun Spots column.

— Richard, Mason Township

ANSWER: I am beyond thrilled! This is what I live for, letters like this one. You can be assured you brought some sunshine to my day by taking the time to update me and everyone in Sun Spots Land about the popover situation at your house.

My wish for you is that you never again have to suffer through a popover deficit again. My very best to you both!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am writing in regards to the inquiry printed in the Feb. 20 Sun Spots about a personal chef. This is something I could do, but the email address that was published would not go through so I was wondering what to do. Could you give them my contact information or is there another way to contact them?

— Natalie, no town

ANSWER: Please try again as I double-checked and the email address is viva [email protected]. It looks like there is a space between viva and 1, although it’s hard to tell. Please get back to me if you still have an issue and I will follow up.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a 1948 yearbook from Edward Little High School for anyone who can use it. You can reach me at 450-1896.

I love your column. The only time I’m disappointed is when you use the whole column for one subject, which means it’s only of use to a few people.

— Jackie, South Portland

ANSWER: I hope your yearbook gets snatched up, Jackie! Thank you for your feedback. Writing about one subject often means there is a lot to be said about the topic at hand. I open the Sun Spots inbox almost every day and sometimes there really is just a question or two to answer and at other times there are a dozen or more. I work with whatever I have and attempt to make the column both informative and entertaining.

Readers, please encourage everyone you know to send in their burning questions. Sun Spots is also a place to let people know if you have a need or something you want to share or give away.

