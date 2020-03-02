AUBURN — Bangor Savings Bank donated $3,000 to the Auburn Ski Association at Lost Valley for its Merrick Chadbourne Learn to Ski & Ride Program.

The program just finished its seventh season of teaching kids how to ski and snowboard after school. Seventy-four students from the Auburn public school system participated this year.

The grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation will be used to transport the students from their school to Lost Valley. Melinda Chadbourne and her husband, Miles Smith, started the learn to ski and ride program in memory of their 14-year-old son, Merrick, who died in 2012.

