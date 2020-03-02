LEWISTON — Berman & Simmons law firm recently named trial attorney Timothy Kenlan as its newest partner.

Kenlan represents clients in personal injury and product liability claims. He joined the firm in 2012 and quickly earned his reputation as one of the state’s top young lawyers, being named by Super Lawyers as a rising star. He is active in professional organizations with membership in the American Association for Justice, Maine State Bar Association and Maine Trial Lawyers Association.

A Vermont native, Kenlan has degrees from Indiana University and the University of Maine School of Law. He lives with his wife in Lewiston and serves as a board member for Trinity Jubilee Center, Tri-County Mental Health Services and Midcoast Symphony Orchestra.

