AUBURN – Maine Event Comedy presents the “I’ve Never Felt More Alive” comedy tour at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Craft Brew Underground. The show features Boston comedians Carolyn Riley, Alex Giampapa, and Liam McGurk.

Riley was recently named Laugh Boston’s “Funniest Person in Massachusetts,” The North Shore’s “Next Big Catch” and formerly The University of New Hampshire’s “Funniest Person on Campus,” she has opened for national headliners including David Cross (Arrested Development) and Jim Breuer (Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central).

Giampapa was a 2018 selection for the Big Pine Comedy Festival (Flagstaff, Arizona) and The Boston Comedy Festival. He’s competed in The World Series of Comedy, was a 3-time finalist in The Beantown Comedy Riots, and has been featured in The Motor City Comedy Festival (Detroit, Michigan) and The Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival (San Francisco, California).

McGurk produces the weekly show 8 O’Clock at 7:30 and has performed in Thunderfest and Cape Fear Comedy Festival and Rogue Island comedy Festival. He won Massachusetts Funniest Comedian at Laugh Boston and was the Comic In Residence in 2018 at The Comedy Studio in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was recently voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine for the second consecutive year by CraftBeer.com. CBU offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine. For more information, call/text (207) 513-0742 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: