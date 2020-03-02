LEWISTON — The YWCA Central Maine announces a series of financial seminars for women to be held at the YWCA, 130 East Ave., Lewiston. The first of the free seminars, “Financial Literacy — Shift your money mindset,” will be held at noon and again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

The YWCA is working with Sarah Mosley, agent, New York Life, to offer a series of seminars designed for women to acquire resources to help answer financial questions, secure a solid financial future and provide women an opportunity for financial empowerment.

This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Those wishing to attend should call the YWCA at 207-795-4050 to register.

