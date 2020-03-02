MECHANIC FALLS — Former state Rep. Rose Hemond Aikman was unanimously appointed to the Town Council on Monday night by councilors.

She succeeds Cathy Fifield, who resigned Feb. 3. Fifield was ineligible to run in June because she has served three consecutive terms.

Aikman will serve until elections in June.

Two other seats will also be up for election: those of Chairman Kieth Bennett for three years and Tarsha Downing for one year. Downing replaced Wayne Hackett, who resigned in November.

In other business, Bennett said he has talked with Robert Overton, director of code enforcement for Augusta, who is investigating a list of complaints against outgoing Code Enforcement Officer Fred Collins, who gave his two-week notice Feb. 21. Bennett said Overton has made little progress in the investigation.

Bennett said Collins received a letter from a state investigator who said Collins did “everything in your authority the proper way for the property at 1 Riverside Drive.”

Collins’ handling of the property in relation to code enforcement ordinances was one of the complaints sent to Overton.

Brent Lawson, the state site evaluator, reviewed all documents pertaining to a subsurface septic design, including an onsite visit, and said the subsurface rules and town ordinances were followed correctly.

Councilors also endorsed a five-year contract with Mid-Maine Waste Action Corp. The tipping fee is $77 per ton the first year.

Councilors also agreed to dedicate the Annual Town Report in memory of Rain Loren Tarantino, who ran a popular after-school day care program and passed away in 2019.

Jay Bryant and Justin Starbird of the Recreation Committee were recipients of the Spirit of America Award, an honor bestowed to persons or groups for commendable community service.

