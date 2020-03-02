LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters on March 10 will consider authorizing selectmen to use up to $22,950 from the undesignated fund to buy a 2020 pickup truck.

The special town meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

Last December, town custodian Gary Dorr, 60, was injured when the town truck he was driving was struck at Pleasant and Union streets, Town Manager Stephen J. Gould said at the time.

The town received $4,035 from the insurance company for the truck and tailgate lift, and is to receive another $1,000 once the case is settled, Gould previously said. The money would go toward a new truck.

There is an estimated $1.9 million in the undesignated fund, Town Clerk Amanda Allen said.

On Feb. 4, selectmen voted to accept an offer of $22,950 from Bailey Brothers Ford of Livermore Falls, contingent on voter approval.

Three other dealerships submitted bids for two Ford F-150s and a Chevrolet 1500 that ranged between $23,192 and $23,755.

