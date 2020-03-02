Maine Event Comedy presents 30-year comedy veteran Mark Scalia at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center in Gardiner. The show will also feature Ryan Gartley and Jay Hunter.

Since starting his career in Boston, Scalia has entertained thousands of people across the United State and Canada. He’s a highly sought-after headliner with relatable material and spot-on delivery. Scalia is the founder of the Salem Comedy Festival and has performed at Stand-Up New York, The Dallas Improv, Catch a Rising Star, and Comic Strip Live in New York City. As an emcee and corporate host/facilitator, Scalia’s client list includes Def Jam, Lego, and Virgin. He is an accomplished actor, director, voice-over artist and the host of his weekly radio show Radio Irregardless.

With nearly 500 shows of experience, Gartley has performed everywhere from Las Vegas to Bangor. He was featured on the internationally syndicated Steve Katsos Show and was a semi-finalist in the Portland and Boston Comedy Festivals. His critical observations and dry humor have earned him opening spots for national headliners Lenny Clarke, Jeff Dunham, Steven Wright, and Dave Coulier.

A delinquent from Cleveland, Ohio, Hunter joined the Navy to see the world. Upon returning to civilian life, he began sharing his unique perspective. Along with stand-up, Jay is a member of NewsFlash Writers Table of Grand Rapids, MI. He’s on a mission to out funny the whole wide world, one Garth Brooks joke at a time.

Johnson Hall is located at 280 Water Street in Gardiner. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors when bought in advance; and $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office Tuesday-Friday between 12-3 p.m. The show is for ages 21-plus and will contain adult language and content. For more information, call (207) 582-7144.

