FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Regional School District Music Department has announced the upcoming March “Music in Our Schools Month” concert series featuring student bands, choruses and orchestras from area schools. All concerts will be held at the Mt. Blue Campus and are free and open to the public. Student musicians from Academy Hill, Cape Cod Hill and Cascade Brook Elementary Schools, Mt. Blue Middle and Mt. Blue High schools will perform.

Starting the series on Wednesday, March 11, will be two Band-A-Rama concerts, both in Bjorn Auditorium at the Mt. Blue Campus. The first concert will start at 6 p.m. and feature concert band students in grades five, seven and and eight. The second concert will be at 7 p.m. and will feature concert band students in grades six and nine through 12. Doors will open for the second concert at the completion of the first concert. Concert bands are under the direction of Ethan Edmondson and Ken Labrecque.

The Chorus Festival will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the Mt. Blue Campus gym. It will showcase chorus students in grades five through 12, under the direction of Lindsay Burke, Scott Dunbar and Ethan Wright. Accompanist will be Patricia Hayden.

Rounding out the concert series will be the Orchestra Celebration at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, also in the Mt. Blue Campus gym. Orchestra students in grades four through 12 will perform under the direction of Nancy Beacham and Steven Muise.

In the case of inclement weather, the following make-up dates will be used: Band-A-Rama Concerts, Thursday, March 12; Chorus Festival Concert,Wednesday, March 25; and Orchestra Celebration Concert,Wednesday, March 26.

For additional information, contact a music teacher or contact Lindsay Burke at [email protected]

