Mt. Blue High School will host the Regional Maine Drama Festival sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association and the Maine Drama Council on March 6 and 7. At this event eight area high schools will perform a one act play and will be judged by theater professionals. Each show must be no more than 40 minutes in length and must be performed by high school students.

Mt. Blue’s show, “Wrath,” is written and directed by junior, Rachel Spear. She worked on writing the script starting in September with help from instructor, Dan Ryder, and she held auditions in December. Since then she’s been running the rehearsals (with help from assistant director, Deborah Muise) as well as dealing with the set and costume designs and construction plus the lights and sound for the show. Rachel’s show carefully contemplates some aspects of death and religion in a sophisticated manner. The cast has examined and thoughtfully prepared their heavy roles with help from their playwright/director. It’s obviously a mature and responsible student who can not only write a play, but also direct their peers on top of all the other technical details of directing a show! Rachel has been extra successful in this role because of her passion for theater and natural and gracious ability to lead.

The Regional Maine Drama Festival begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, but you can also see Rachel’s play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Each series of performances costs $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. The doors will be locked during each show to allow judges a disturbance-free viewing.

The following is a list of all the performances:

Friday, March 6, at 6 p.m.: Lewiston will perform “Baby with the Bathwater,” Carrabec will perform “Looking Glass Alice,” and Edward Little will perform “Who Killed the Taxman?”

Saturday, March 7, at 12:30 p.m.”: Spruce Mountain will perform “Cut!” Leavitt will perform “An Experiment,” and Poland will perform “Lest We Forget.”

Saturday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m.: Monmouth will perform “Chester Who Painted the World Purple,” and Mt. Blue will perform “Wrath.”

